Obituary: Marion (Kynoski) Reczek, 101

Marion (Kynoski) Reczek, 101, of Bristol, wife of the late Paul Reczek, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. Marion was born on April 25, 1918 in Proctor, Vermont and was the daughter of the late Adam and Katie (Vasewicz) Kynoski.

Marion was very proud of her health. Her strength and determination served her well in this life and made it possible for her to live independently in her home where she was happiest. Her love, wisdom and dedication to her family will always be treasured.

Marion leaves behind her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Dwight Perkins of Bristol. Marion was so proud of her two grandchildren, Eric and Sarah, and was so happy they found their soul mates, Katie Perkins and Jon Bermudez. Marion is also survived by her sister-in-law: Eileen Kynoski; her nieces and nephews: Joyce Michaeli, Marilyn Warren, Sam Shultis, Elizabeth King, David Kynoski, Kathy Coffin, Barbara Levitano, Mary Kynoski; and her late nephews wife: Sharon Yakunovich. In addition to her husband and parents: Marion was predeceased by her three brothers: William, Frank and Edward Kynoski; her four sisters: Pauline Yakunovich, Sophie Selva, Mary Bosko, Helen Shultis; and her two nephews: William and Tom Yakunovich.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington Street, Rutland, Vermont at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Proctor, Vermont. There will be no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family with arrangements locally.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Joseph Church, Youth Group, 149 Goodwin Street, Bristol, CT 06010 where Marion was a parishioner.

