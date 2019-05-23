Obituary: Sara ‘Sally’ Walsh

Sara “Sally” Walsh of Bristol, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Maurice “Frank” Walsh who passed in 2007.

Sally was born in Dublin, Ireland the daughter of the late William and Sara (Kelly) Cryan. She met Frank, the love of her life, while he was visiting Ireland and after an overseas courtship they married and moved to Plainville in 1967. To all who knew her, Sally was loving, sweet and enjoyed a grand time with family and friends from near and far. She was also a devoted member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville.

She leaves her children Liam Walsh (Michelle) of Rocky Hill, Sara Palmquist (Gregory) of Bristol, Dr. Sean Walsh (Jodi) of Bristol, Deirdre Rushkowski (Jim) of Bristol; grandchildren Aubrey and Erin Palmquist, Hannah, Aidan, Roisin and Aislin Walsh and James and Jackson Rushkowski; sister-in-law Doreen Cryan of Ireland and brother-in-law James Walsh of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Ireland. She was predeceased by her brothers and sister-in-law Desmond and Collette Cryan, Lauri Cryan and Kevin Cryan all of Ireland.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Countryside Manor for their loving care shown to Sally.

Sally’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville and will proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Sally’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.