Obituary: Sayan Mar, 77

Sayan Mar, 77, of Bristol, wife of the late Soth Mar, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.

Sayan was born in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on January 1, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Bunn and Thim Yin. She lived and worked as a nurse in Cambodia until the Khmer Rouge regime takeover in 1975. After surviving the Cambodian Civil War she, along with her husband and four children, immigrated to the United States in 1980, settling in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Bristol, CT in 1996.

Sayan is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Pinith and Rasy Mar of Bristol; three daughters and two sons-in-law: Pichay Mar of Burlington, Piros and David Butler II of Somers, and Pisar and Manuel Lorenzo II of Philadelphia, PA; two sisters in Cambodia; nine grandchildren: Darin and Darit Mar, Stephanie, Mara and Roth Butler, Vincent and Anthony Mascoli, Manuel Lorenzo III and Angus Lorenzo; and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday, May 24, 2019 between 5-7 PM.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 starting at 10 AM at the Wat Rattanaram Temple of the Buddhist Society of Connecticut, 247 Park St., Bristol, CT. Cremation will follow at Brookside Crematory, 435 Christian Lane, Berlin, CT.

