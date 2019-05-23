Report of suspicious person on Merriman leads to arrest

A Bristol man was arrested last Tuesday after police responded to a report of a suspicious person.

Adrian Nadeau, 42, was charged with third degree criminal trespassing, and carrying a dangerous weapon. A spring loaded knife was found in his possession. Nadeau also had two outstanding arrest warrants for violation of probation. The two warrants carried a court-ordered bond of $300,000.

Police said two officers on May 21 responded to a report of a suspicious person that jumped from some bushes on Merriman Street.

Upon checking the area, the officers found an individual, identified as Nadeau, hiding in a shed.

Nadeau was given a May 22 court date in Bristol.