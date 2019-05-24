Forestville road closings on Sunday, May 26

The Bristol Police Department announced road closings in Forestville, beginning at 12:30 p.m., on Sunday, May 26, and concluding around 3 p.m., in observance of Memorial Day.

During the Forestville Memorial Day Parade (2 to 3 p.m.,), East Main Street from Lincoln Ave., to Central St., Broad Street from Todd St., to Central St., Central Street from Barnes Memorial Highway (Route 72) to Washington St., Washington Street from Stafford Ave., to Camp St., and Circle Street, will be closed.

Additionally, police officials said that “there will be temporary No Parking on both sides of Washington and Circle Streets, beginning Friday, May 24, through the end of the parade.”