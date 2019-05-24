Strike up the quintet at Memorial Day concert

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

For the second year, the Bristol Historical Society and Team Bristol will be organizing a Memorial Day concert, to be held on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m.

A stage will be set up in front of the Revolutionary War Monument on Memorial Boulevard.

“The music that we’re going to play is going to be a composite of the more popular home front songs that were played during (World War II), Korea, Vietnam, with a smattering of a few patriotic songs of the same period,” said Tom Laporte.

Wanda Houston will be singing, accompanied by the Scott Heth Quintet. Heth, executive director of the Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut, will be playing piano.

“She’s performed professionally throughout the United States and Europe, Broadway, film, recordings; she’s worked with Michael Jackson, Barbra Streisand, Natalie Cole, Eartha Kitt; she’s performed Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall. She’s a superb vocalist,” said Laporte.

The quintet performed last year, and Laporte said that they did a phenomenal job, and described it as “so engrossing.”

Since the Memorial Boulevard will be closed to traffic for Memorial Day weekend, parking for the concert can be done on the outer lanes of the boulevard, Laporte explained. Access to boulevard parking will only be available through Mellen Street, which can be accessed from South Street or from Riverside Avenue.

Parking will be restricted to the outside lanes, as emergency response vehicles will still need access in the case of an emergency.

Attendance to the Memorial Day concert is free, explained Laporte, but attendees must supply their own chairs or blankets.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.