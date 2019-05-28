Obituary: Terrence ‘Terry’ L. Emery, 81

Terrence “Terry” L. Emery, 81 of Bristol and formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Apple Rehab Farmington Valley in Plainville.

Born on August 22, 1938 in Lincoln, Maine to the late Sherwood and Ella (Sleeper) Emery, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Terry loved music, especially country music and playing the guitar.

He is survived by his daughter, Delores Adams and her husband Ross of Meriden and son, James S. Emery and his wife Sharon of Southington, six grandchildren; Donald, Lisa, Gregory, Matthew, Patrick and Nathan and four great-grandchildren, Ella, Christopher, Westley and Arkham. He is also survived by his sister Mae Bouchard and her husband Gerald of Sherman, ME and two brothers, Charles Emery and his wife Nancy of Southington and William Emery and his wife Cindy of Island Falls, ME , many nieces and nephews and his very special friend Leigh. He was predeceased by his brother, Jackman Emery.

Terry’s family would like to thank the entire staff at both Bristol Hospital and Apple Rehab Farmington Valley in Plainville for their compassion and excellent care over the last month.

Donations in Terry’s memory may be made to American Heart Association, P.O Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or to Dementia Society of America at, P.O Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Funeral services will be held privately in Sherman, Maine at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.