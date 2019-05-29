Bristol Eastern’s Piazza helps lacrosse program grow

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

BRISTOL – Bristol Eastern’s Noah Piazza is known for his wrestling exploits while his excellent play in lacrosse might have gone under the radar each spring.

He’s been a mainstay for the Lancers over the years, helping the program develop and grow and off his outstanding play, the senior plans to take his talents to the next level.

Recently, Piazza committed to American International College and will play lacrosse there for the men’s program.

“I’m super excited that [AIC] coach [Tim] Robbins is giving me this opportunity,” said Piazza. “And I’m super prepared to show them what I’ve got.”

The defender and long stick midfielder will be studying physical therapy at the NCAA Division II school.

Piazza is a versatile athlete and it isn’t much of a surprise that he’s moving on into the collegiate ranks.

Piazza and the Bristol Eastern lacrosse team was ultra-competitive in 2018 despite the squad’s 2-11 overall ledger and the one-win campaign this past year.

The Lancers are in a very tough CCC South conference with teams – and towns – that are several years ahead of Bristol in terms of competitive scholastic lacrosse.

However, the Lancers were hardly an easy out over the last two seasons when Piazza was on the field.

And this year, the Lancers defeated Central in a wild and wooly affair by a 7-6 tally on senior night.

The men’s lacrosse team at AIC is in the middle of a rebuild, going 0-16 in 2019 and will look to continue to improve into next season.

Three freshmen from Connecticut were on the roster this past year – helping move the program along.

AIC is another program in the exciting Northeast-10 Division, a growing and competitive league on the NCAA Division II level.

“I expect some great competition all-around, offense and defense,” said Piazza of the squad at AIC. “I expect my teammates coming in to be phenomenal players, knowing the game and just wanting to have a good time out on the field.”

In other sports, Piazza has helped the Bristol Eastern wrestling program to three straight Class L championships and this past winter, he made a third place finish at 160 pounds with a pin-fall win over New Milford’s Richard Morrell in 3:39.

