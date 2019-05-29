Central boys track take CCC south crown

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

MIDDLETOWN – The Bristol Central boys track and field team racked up over 200 points at the Central Connecticut Conference, Southern Division Championship on Tuesday, May 21as the Rams overtook Middletown for first place – winning the meet from Middletown high school.

In girls action, Central was the runner-up on the afternoon as Berlin won the event, 180-127.

The Bristol Eastern boys held their own, coming in fourth place (72 points) while the girls took sixth (58 points).

The Central boys went 12-0 this season and the CCC Championship meet was, perhaps, a taste of what the Class L championships could look like for the Rams.

In the relay events, the Central boys swept all three.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Austin Freve, Mark Petrosky, Nate DeAngelo, and Ben Stafford took first place with a time of 8:35.4 while the grouping of Jose Navedo, Ramon Ambert, Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, and David Bowes won the 4×100 relay in 44.58 seconds.

And the 4×400 meter relay combination of Freve, Adam Jones, Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, and Jose Ramirez turned in a time of 3:32.83 – winning their race.

Speaking of Ramirez, he won the 400 meters in 51.52 seconds and Freve captured the 800 in 2:06.6.

Hunter Peterson won both the long jump (20 feet, nine inches) and high jump (six feet) and it was ‘Hickeymania’ as Galen Hickey won the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, two inches.

And in the 110 hurdles, Navedo was the champion – crossing the finish line in 15.68 seconds.

Central also captured six second place finishes along the way.

Petrosky (1600 meters, 4:39.07 and 3200 meters, 10:17.34), Navedo (300 hurdles, 43.38 seconds), Bowes (200 meters, 23.03 seconds), Peterson (triple jump, 40-9.5), and Pacifico Flores (800 meters, 2:08.93) all made second place splashes at the conference meet.

Taking third place for Central was Jarrett Boxley (110 hurdles, 16.96 seconds), Ramon Ambert (400 meters, 52.67 seconds), Alejandro Garcia-Rivera (300 hurdles, 44.14 seconds), Devin Flores (800 meters, 2:09.15), and Hickey (long jump, 20-2) as the group did well over the CCC meet.

“We had a great day today, winning in a big way,” said Bristol Central coach Tamara Stafford-Kirk. “We are ready to put the work in over the next week to go for our best ever finish at the Class L Championship!”

The boys from Eastern didn’t disappoint as Jake Woznicki won the 300 hurdles (42.29 seconds) and Kyle Rivera took the pole vault event (12 feet, six inches).

Joe Hardin was second in the 400 meters (52.07 seconds) and third in the 200 (23.41 seconds).

The 4×400 meter relay team of Matt Miller, Rivera, Woznicki, and Hardin placed third with a finish of 3:43.37 while Bryce Curtin cleared five feet, 10 inches in the high jump, good for third place.

For the girls, Central captured first place in two events.

The Rams’ 4×400 relay crew of Emma Stone, Adalia Malick, Sofia Veronesi, and Natalia Popielarz won in 4:22 while Kaiya Alexander took the shot put with a toss of 34 feet, seven inches.

Malick was the runner up in the 400 meters with a finish of 1:03.11 while Stone place second in the 300 hurdles (51.15 seconds).

And in the 4×800 relay, the grouping of Popielarz, Salvatrice Bosco, Alexa Furniss, and Marisa Heller took second in 10:36.96.

Stone nabbed third place in the 100 hurdles (19.05 seconds) while Bosco was third in the 400 meters, ending the race in 1:04.41.

Eastern saw Kasey Buchas win the pole vault with a successful make of eight feet while Alicia Rappleyea was the runner-up in the 200 meters (27.08).

The Lancers also had several fourth, fifth, and sixth place finishes at the ultra-competitive meet.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.