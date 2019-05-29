St. Paul girls tennis advanced in NVLs

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BEACON FALLS – The Naugatuck Valley League girls tennis tournament was held May 20 and 21 from Woodland Regional High School as the conference’s top talents took to the courts.

The two-day event saw plenty of St. Paul Catholic’s top players advance in the fray and had athletes battle into the quarterfinal round in both singles and doubles events.

In first round singles action from Monday, May 20, the Falcons Carina Fiscella came away with an 8-2 victory over Jada Tramanatano while Ximena Varela-Marin – St. Paul Catholic’s number one singles player – was in second round action and also won her bout.

Varela-Marin nabbed an 8-2 win over Watertown’s Abbey Holley, punching her ticket to the quarterfinal final round.

And in doubles, first round play, the Falcons duo of Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta retired Octavia Fields and Alexis Watts from Wilby to advance.

Second round play saw the Rogers/Carabetta combination roll into quarterfinal round action, advancing by beating Naugatuck’s Abby Lariccia and Natalie Paradise by an 8-2 final.

Also in second round action, the grouping of Lydia Feng and Grace Carabetta took Sacred Heart’s Ava Longo and Nhi Nguyen to the limit before the St. Paul Catholic duo dropped a tough 9-8 (7-4) decision.

And then on Tuesday, May 21, Varela-Marin was able to make her way into the singles finals where she fell two sets to none to Holy Cross’s Julia Dzinski.

Scores were 6-4 and 6-3.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.