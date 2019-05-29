St. Paul golfers pick up 3rd straight win

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

OXFORD – The St. Paul Catholic boys golf team won its third match in a row, this time defeating Seymour on the road by a 185-210 score from the Oxford Greens golf course.

The contest saw two of the Falcons earn medalist honors as the duo of Ryne Salius and Michael Dolce each card a 42 to lead the way.

Also for St. Paul Catholic, Jeremy Rinaldi hit for 50 while teammate Chris Millerick stroked a 51 as the team reached double figures in the win column (10-4).

Seymour’s Cody Guillette and Zach Thomas each shot a 46 but it wasn’t enough to topple the surging Falcons.

And then the following day, St. Paul Catholic spun Torrington 176-190 in less than ideal conditions for golf.

On a very windy afternoon, the Falcons all scored within the 40s.

Dolce led the charge with a 40 while Salius had one additional stroke at 41.

Jeremy Rinaldi carded a 47 and Jordan Rinaldi sank a 48 as St. Paul Catholic won again.

And at the Girls Naugatuck Valley League Track & Field championships, St. Paul Catholic finished in 13th place overall on Tuesday, May 21 from Torrington high school.

The Falcons scored seven points overall as junior Kailyn Bielecki nabbed five of those off an outstanding finish in the 800 meters.

She placed fourth in the event, crossing the finish line in 2:28.64 while winner, Sacred Heart’s Jenna French, established a new meet record with a time of 2:19.09.

And the other points came from senior Melissa Lyder as she earned a finals seed in the 100 meter hurdles.

She ended the finals in seventh place, scoring two points for her team with a finish of 17.96 seconds – exactly one second better than her seeded time.

Lyder also did well in the long jump, making an 11th place finish with a leap of 14 feet, eight inches.

And then in the triple jump competition, Lyder took 12th with a successful make of 29 feet, 3.5 inches.

Junior Hannah Duffany just missed out on points in the javelin as she placed ninth overall with a toss of 80 feet, four inches – just finishing shy of a top-8 finish by less than a foot.

On the boys front, the team did not score any points in the boys portion of the meet but had some very good finishes.

Senior Connor Bastion placed ninth in the 100 meter dash in the preliminary round while taking 11th in the 200 meters (24.40 seconds).

And junior Michael Ferraro finished 11th in the 800 meter event with a time of 2:14.99.

