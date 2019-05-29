Track and Field: BC boys, girls continue dominance over BE

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

BRISTOL – The Bristol Central boys and girls track and field squads have dominated crosstown rival Bristol Eastern over the years.

And it was no different on Tuesday, May 14 when both programs won convincingly over the Lancers from Bristol Eastern High School.

The girls were 108-42 winners and the boys put together a 110-39 victory to beat Eastern for the 14th consecutive time.

On the cusp of the Class L championship meet, both the boys and girls programs are looking for big things.

Here’s a look at the first place results from the meets:

Girls track and field

BRISTOL CENTRAL 108, BRISTOL EASTERN 42

BC First Place Finishers:

4×800 relay – Natalia Popielarz, Salvatrice Bosco, Alexa Furniss, Marissa Heller, 10:48

100 hurdles – Emma Stone, 19.2 seconds

1600 meters – Natalie Dube, 5:54

400 meters – Gabriella Calfe, 1:05.6

300 hurdles – Emma Stone, 51.8 seconds

800 meters – Salvatrice Bosco, 2:33

3200 meters – Alex Sirko, 12:45

4×400 relay – Salvatrice Bosco, Emma Stone, Adalia Malick, Gabriella Calfe, 4:25

Long Jump – Abigail Calfe, 15-0

Triple Jump – Gabriella Calfe, 30-9.5

Shot Put – Kaiya Alexander, 35-5

Discus – Kaiya Alexander, 84-2

Boys track and field

BRISTOL CENTRAL 110, BRISTOL EASTERN 39

First Place Results

4×800 relay (Bristol Central) – Austin Freve, Mark Petrosky, Pacifico Flores, Jose Ramirez – 8:42

4×100 relay (Bristol Central) – Jose Navedo, Ramon Ambert, Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, David Bowes – 44.6 seconds

110 Hurdles (Bristol Central) – Jose Navedo, 15.6 seconds

100 meters (Bristol Central) – David Bowes, 11.6 seconds

1600 meters (Bristol Central) – Mark Petrosky, 4:45

400 meters (Bristol Central) – Jose Ramirez, 49.5 seconds (New School Record)

300 meter hurdles (Bristol Central) – Jose Navedo, 42.0 seconds

800 meters (Bristol Central) – Austin Freve, 2:02

200 meters (Bristol Central) – David Bowes, 22.9

3200 meters (Bristol Central) – Mark Petrosky, 10:31

4×400 relay (Bristol Central) – Jose Ramirez, Ramon Ambert, Adam Jones, David Bowes – 3:40

Long Jump (Bristol Central) – Hunter Peterson, 20-5

Triple Jump (Bristol Central) – Hunter Peterson, 40-2.5

High Jump (Bristol Central) – Hunter Peterson, 5-6

Shot Put (Bristol Eastern) – Trinidad Gonzalez, 34-9

Discus (Bristol Eastern) – Peter Wells, 99-4

Javelin (Bristol Central) – Jakob Salinas, 150-0

Pole Vault (Bristol Eastern) – Kyle Rivera, 12-0

