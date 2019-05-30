City offers Recycle Coach app for free download

The Recycle Coach app is now available in Bristol to help residents reduce their household waste and become better recyclers.

“The City of Bristol is partnering with Recycle Coach network which will transform how we communicate local collection, waste, and recycling information to our residents. Beyond that, the platform includes engagement and educational tools to help people manage and correctly dispose of their waste,” said Lindsey Rivers, public works analyst in a city press release.

Recycle Coach is a free service that residents may from their desktop computers, mobile devices, or through digital assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. By using the power of voice technology, the platform makes it easy for people to get local disposal information for thousands of household items when they need it.

With Recycle Coach, residents can:

Stay organized with custom curbside collection and events calendars

Receive collection reminders and real-time updates on service disruptions

Become recycling experts with a comprehensive “What Goes Where?” search tool, including local disposal information and collection requirements for common and uncommon items

Take the “What Type of Recycler Are You?” quiz for useful recycling tips and tricks

Use the problem-reporting tool, equipped with geolocation, to notify municipal customer services about issues like missed collections

“Ultimately, this takes the guesswork out of recycling, empowering residents to make smarter disposal decisions and take an active approach to reducing household waste. For Bristol, this will translate into higher recycling rates and less contamination in our recycling stream—a win-win for everyone,” said Ray Rogozinski, public works director in a press release.

Residents may download the Recycle Coach app for free from the iTunes Store and Google Play.

Additional information is available at www.bristolct.gov.