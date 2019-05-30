Imagine Nation gets funds for reading program

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center announced it has been awarded a grant of $11,282 from the Stocker Foundation to support “Imagine Nation’s Reading Adventure,” a program for children and families that begins this summer and runs through June of 2020.

The program will focus on enhancing children’s literacy and language skills through a wide range of rich, high-quality experiences.

“We are most appreciative for the continued generosity and support from the Stocker Foundation. Imagine Nation, inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach to early childhood education, supports the idea that children learn in 100 different languages. This program will provide many different modalities designed to spark imagination and provide creative educational opportunities for children,” said Coral Richardson, vice president in a press release.