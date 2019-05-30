New hire at Parks and Rec

The City of Bristol Parks and Recreation Department announced the selection of Sarah Larson as the new recreation and community outreach coordinator.

Larson is a Bristol native, graduating from Bristol Central High School in 2014 and Tufts University in 2018. She has been working for the City of Bristol in various part time positions over the past three years, assisting with programs, events, and office administration with the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department, and working with Youth Services; B.E.S.T. – 4- Bristol Coalition. Larson was instrumental in coordinating the Mayor’s 2018 Back to School Pencil Hunt and played a key role in the Stock Our Shelters drive last Election Day, said a press release from the recreation department.

Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Dr. Joshua Medeiros stated, according to the press release, “Sarah Larson is a highly productive, creative, hardworking and dedicated employee. Her past experience with the department coupled with her ideas for the future made her a natural choice for the new position.”

In her new role, the release said, Larson will be responsible for implementing and developing new programs and initiatives including: coordinating an annual giving campaign to support the Friends of Bristol Parks and Recreation Fund, enhancing department marketing efforts, and taking a lead role coordinating with external user groups on community special events and field usage.

Larson stated, according to the press release, “Parks and Recreation is often the biggest link between urban and suburban communities and the outdoors. I am excited to be able to enhance that experience for the community that has given so much to me.”

Medeiros said in the press release, “I am confident Sarah Larson will play an integral role in elevating parks and recreation services for the City of Bristol.”

Larson officially assumed her job on May 6. Her salary will be $55,535.