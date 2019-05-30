Obituary: Joseph O. Beaulieu, 97

Joseph O. Beaulieu, 97, of Bristol, husband of the late Geraldine “Geri” (Paradis) Beaulieu, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. Joseph was born on June 30, 1921 in Maine and was the son of the late Joseph and Ida (Lausier) Beaulieu.

Joseph served honorably in the United States Army during WWII. He was a parishioner at St. Ann Church and retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in 1975. Joseph enjoyed going to Florida, shopping, gadgets, cooking, the NY Yankees and, above all, spending time with his family. He will be terribly missed.

Joseph is survived by his children: Barbara Circo and her husband Ron, Diane Lemoine and her husband Dave, Laurence Beaulieu and his wife June, Claire Lessard and her husband Lawrence all of Bristol; his son-in-law: Andrew Bodak; his seven grandchildren: Gina DiBernardo, Sandra Leba, DJ Lemoine, Laurie Secondo, Rob Beaulieu, Marge Stairs, Charles Johndro; his ten great grandchildren; his one great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver: Meryem Karsanoglu. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Joseph is predeceased by his daughter: Sylvia Bodak; his brothers and sisters: Mack, Tony, Gerald, Reno, Lelle, Edwina Dubay; and his granddaughter: Carrie Artibani.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Thursday from 9 AM – 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Homecare & Hospice, P.O. Box 977 Bristol, CT 06010 ATTN: Bristol Homecare & Hospice, to whom made his last days comfortable.

