Obituary: Robert ‘Bobby’ Charles ‘Charlie’ Mitchell Jr., 55

Robert Charles Mitchell, Jr. also known as Bobby or Charlie, 55, of Gaylord St, Bristol, passed away unexpectedly from complications due to a brain aneurism on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Born in Norwich on December 23, 1963, Bobby was one of three children to Florence (Grasso) Graham, and the late Robert C. Mitchell, Sr.

In addition to his mother, Florence, he leaves his sister, Deanna Mitchell-Achilli and husband Jeffery, as well as his brother Michael David, his former sister-in-law, Tracy Mitchell; his niece, Jaime, and nephews, Joshua and Jackson, along with many friends who will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his step-father, Everett Graham.

In lieu of flowers, Bobby may be remembered with contributions to www.aa.org

A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave, Forestville. Family and friends may gather at the church to greet the family prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com