Please touch at this museum thanks to grant

A recent grant from the Bristol Rotary Club allowed for both on and off-site programming for the American Clock & Watch Museum’s young visitors. Through the club’s mini-grant program, the museum received funding to assemble two hands-on Please Touch kits. The funds will enable the museum to purchase clock and watch components that will appeal to children’s tactile and auditory senses as well as their curiosity. The kits will be used in the galleries by visiting school groups, for special needs visitors, for traveling programs, and at fairs and festivals.

The museum’s Executive Director, Patti Philippon said in a press release, “The Please Touch boxes give us the opportunity to add another layer to the museum’s programming and aid in the exploration of what makes clocks and watches tick. Handling an object, turning it, feeling its texture and weight, listening to the sound that it makes, will help our younger audience gain a broader understanding of these American-made timepieces.”