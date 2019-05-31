Obituary: Ellen L. (McDaniel) LaBouliere, 62

Ellen L. (McDaniel) LaBouliere, 62 of Bristol passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 due to complications from an illness.

Ellen was born in Valley Forge, PA on July 10, 1956, the daughter of Dolores Coan McDaniel and the late A.G. (Gene) McDaniel. She was raised in Bristol and attended Bristol Eastern H.S. She was an employee for many years at Uconn Health Center and a former employee of M.R. Home Care.

Ellen was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and aunt and cared for many people. She is survived by her mother Dolores McDaniel, brother Michael McDaniel and wife Susan, sister Karen Okenquist and husband Carl, sister Lori Browning and husband Richard, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her precious animals Garfield and Mini Pearl. She was predeceased by her loving son Joshua LaBouliere, husband Richard LaBouliere, and her father A.G. McDaniel.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10:00-11:00am followed by a church service from 11:00am-12:00 pm at Bridge Community Church, 43 School Street in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to a charity of your choice.

Ellen, may you rest in eternal peace, in God’s loving care.