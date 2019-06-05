Baseball: Greeners have rough outing against Dogs

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NAUGATUCK – The Bristol Greeners had their hands full on Thursday, May 25 against an excellent Naugatuck Valley Dogs outfit.

And while the Greeners dropped a tough 3-1 decision from Rotary Field in Naugatuck, the game was one heck of a pitcher’s duel.

Naugatuck’s Kevin Murray and Adam Neveski teamed up to throw a very good game – allowing just one run on five hits.

The duo combined to post nine strikeouts as the Dogs moved to 2-0 on the season.

The home team put the winning runs on the board over the third inning of play and added an insurance tally in the fifth.

Kyle Murphy drilled out an RBI triple while Ryan Plourde added a double that also went for an RBI tally.

Later in the fifth, Plourde added an RBI single to complete Naugatuck’s scoring efforts.

The Greeners’ Jerry LaPenta, a mainstay of the Bristol pitching rotation, zipped up two hits and ended up pitching the complete game loss for Bristol (0-2).

And then on June 1, the Litchfield Cowboys (1-1) pushed past the Greeners (0-3) by a 9-3 final

Cowboys’ pitcher Justin Koutros went six innings, allowing two hits, an unearned run while striking out six – earning his first victory of the campaign.

He has yet to give up an earned run this year over two starts.

Litchfield’s offense was led by Tommy Johnson (3-for-4, run, 2 RBI), Drew Gauvain (1-for-3, double, run, 3 RBI), and Eddie Pequignot (2-for-4, double, run, RBI).

A.J. Lorenzetti led the way for the Greeners, going 3-for-3 with 2 RBI.

NOTES…Congratulations to Miles Scribner for earning his 100th win for the Tri-Town Trojans as his squad defeated the Terryville Black Sox 2-1 on Thursday, May 23. Scribner is one of the all-time Tri-State League leaders in wins, innings, and strikeouts in both regular season and postseason play.

