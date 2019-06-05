BC girls track finishes 16th in states

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Central girls track and field program did well at the CIAC Class MM championship meet from Middletown High School on Wednesday, May 29 – snaring 12 points and capturing 18th place overall.

And the girls 4×400 relay team made a personal best at the event.

Overall, the combination of Adalia Malick, Salvatrice Bosco, Abigail Calfe, and Emma Stone finished in 4:12.04 to secure fifth place and a spot at the State Open on June 3.

But some of that grouping also did well in other events.

In the 400 meters, Malick placed eighth with a time of 1:02.35 while Stone did well in the 300 hurdles – finishing in eighth place at 50.72 seconds.

And in the 4×800, the team of Natalia Popielarz, Bosco, Alexa Furniss and Marisa Heller earned sixth place with a time of 10:32.60.

The shot put event saw Kaiya Alexander earn sixth place as her heave of 33’ 7.5” was an excellent showing in a very crowded field.

Bristol Eastern did not score at the Class MM event but Alicia Rappleyea placed 10th in the 200 meters with a finish of 27.25 seconds.

And in the Class S meet from Willow Brook Park in New Britain, the girls squad from St. Paul Catholic tied for 18th place – scoring eight points overall.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Melissa Lyder snared sixth place with a finish of 18.09 seconds and in the long jump, the talented senior earned a spot at the State Open.

Lyder cleared 16’ 1.5” as she placed fourth overall.

