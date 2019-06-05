College-bound

Bristol Central High School held a college signing last Wednesday. From the left in the front, with their intended schools in parenthesis, Ellis Carmelich (Goucher College), Emilie Dube (Northern Vermont University), Ashley Watson (Chestnut Hill College) Adalia Malick (Springfield College), and Erin Petke (University of New Hampshire). In the back row from the left, Devin Flores (Fairfield University), Jack Alling (Keene State), Pacifico Flores (Fairfield University), Nate Rosa (Western New England University), Justus Fitzpatrick (American International College), and Dom Va-ChomCheun (Fitchburg State). Unavailable for the photograph, Ryan Rodriguez (American International College), and Kayla Beaulieu (Elms College).

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

