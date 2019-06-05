Frank Iero, ex- of My Chemical Romance, settles into solo life

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Frank Iero is probably best known as a guitarist for emo rockers My Chemical Romance.

Before that, however, he had been a singer and guitarist for punk rockers Pencey Prep. And after MCR, Iero joined forces with LeATHERMØUTH and then Death Spells.

Essentially, Iero was the very definition of a team player.

But these days, Frank Iero’s name is front and center as a solo artist.

Frank Iero and the Future Violents come to Connecticut on May 31.

Being a front man rather than simply a member of a group is “a completely different animal,” said Iero.

“It’s not a situation I’d ever thought I would be in,” said Iero.

Iero said always had been satisfied with being in a group. And typically, he changed his musical role in each conglomeration to make himself valuable to the group. So in some bands, he was a drummer. Sometimes he was bassist. Sometimes, he was a vocalist. And sometimes, he was a guitarist.

There have been plenty of artists in music history who have used a group setting to wrangle into a solo gig. Beyonce vacated Destiny’s Child. Justin Timberlake jumped ship from N’Sync. Camila Cabello said farewell to Fifth Harmony.

But that kind of strategy wasn’t on Iero’s radar, he said.

“I fell into it out of necessity,” said Iero of his new role as solo artist.

My Chemical Romance had broken up. His other collaborations were put on ice.

Iero found himself alone.

So he started writing songs for himself.

“It’s a lonely process,” said Iero of writing as a solo artist. But, he said, “It’ very rewarding. Nothing gets played or recorded that doesn’t come from you head and heart.”

In a band, sometimes, Iero explained, if there are multiple songwriters, if a piece doesn’t come easily, it often is shelved or “bulldozed over.”

As a solo artist, Iero explained you have the option of spending the necessary time to nurture a piece of music.

Also, in a group, Iero said, you often have to convince other people that a song is worth recording. But, a lead singer might not be comfortable with a song’s key and squash the work.

“You can do your best sell,” Iero said, but it only takes one member to say no to a song.

As a solo artist, Iero said, “You’re a one-stop shop.”

Iero’s latest solo effort, “Barriers,” is being called in press materials as his most ambitious release yet.

The album was born from tragedy, said Iero.

Iero explained he was on a concert tour with his brother-in-law in Sydney, Australia. Both were unloading a van when they were hit by a city bus.

The accident left them hospitalized, being treated for serious injuries, said Iero.

“It changed everything for us,” said Iero of the accident. “A near death experience changes your DNA a little bit.”

When the time came to write new music, Iero said he found that the songs weren’t flowing easily.

“Maybe I’m not the same person,” Iero said he thought to himself. “Maybe I can’t write.”

As his band, the Future Violents took shape, the inspiration logjam began to break up.

The musicians in the Future Violents — Evan Nestor on guitar and backing vocals, Murder By Death’s Matt Armstrong on bass, Thursday’s Tucker Rule behind the drum kit and Kayleigh Goldsworthy on piano, organ and violin – had been talking for nearly 20 years about performing together. However, the collaboration never happened.

Then the stars aligned. Everyone was free to perform together.

It was a dream team of musicians, said Iero.

However, Iero said, as they played, there still was an elephant in the room: Iero’s accident.

Inspired by his band, Iero began to chip away at writing songs that addressed the accident and his confrontation with death. Iero said it was the toughest thing he had ever done.