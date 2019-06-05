Zoppo-Sassu to seek re-election

During the Bristol Democratic Town Committee meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu announced her intention to seek re-election in November.

“Since taking office, we have been able to put Bristol on the path to success,” said Zoppo-Sassu, according to a press release.

The news release said she cited a number of initiatives and projects that she has been working on since taking office in November 2017, including development projects on Centre Square, the Memorial Boulevard School project, bringing in the Amazon fulfillment center, bringing high-tech manufacturing firms into both industrial parks, and “establishing workforce development partnerships between educators and local service providers like the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce and the American Job Center.”

Zoppo-Sassu, according to a press release, also discussed her “administrations continued efforts to fight blight and hold landlords accountable for the properties they own in Bristol, as well as her efforts to combat the opioid crisis.”

“By aggressively tackling blight, working to end homelessness, and addressing the opioid crisis head-on, we are actively making our neighborhoods cleaner, safer, and more valuable,” said Zoppo-Sassu in the release.

The press release said Zoppo-Sassu discussed her “efforts to strengthen Bristol’s finances,” through initiatives such as merging the Water and Sewer divisions and shared services between the city and Board of Education,” and the elimination of seven city positions.

“I am proud of the strides we have made in the financial arena,” said Zoppo-Sassu, according to the press release, “including stabilizing the city with the pension reorganization plan, which will save the taxpayers $50 million over the next twenty years.”

Zoppo-Sassu said, the news release reported, “strong working relationships with the unions” has left four contracts settled, one contract awaiting a ratification vote, “and the fire and police contract negotiations are almost done.” She explained that the city will also be “transitioning to a less-costly health care plan and a reduction in the way pensions are calculated for future employees.”

Zoppo-Sassu said, the release said, the total savings for taxpayers due to these efforts could be in the tens of millions over the next few decades.

“This is a hard-working city council and I have been very fortunate to have this level of support and buy-in,” said Zoppo-Sassu in the news release. “We are all aware that the citizens are tired of political fighting and posturing. We have been successful because we have worked together and put Bristol first.”