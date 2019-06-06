City launches tree memorial program

The City of Bristol Parks and Recreation Department its new “Celebrating a Life: Memorial Tree Program.”

The program is open to Bristol residents (and non-residents) looking to honor a Bristol resident.

Interested individuals will select the type of tree from an approved list, a preferred location in the parks (with the exclusion of Memorial Boulevard), and request the memorial text to be placed on the plaque. The cost of the tree, plaque, and installation will be covered by a $500 contribution by the applicant.

Requests can be made at www.bristolrec.com by selecting Register, Programs, then clicking the Celebrating a Life: Memorial Tree Program listed under the Special Events Category. Individuals will then follow the prompts and complete the form. Credit card payment is required online prior to the request being submitted. Requests can also be made in person at the Parks and Recreation Office Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (office closes at 2 p.m. on Fridays during the summer). Cash, check, and credit cards are accepted in person.

Once a request and payment has been received the request is placed on the agenda of the next available Board of Park Commissioners meeting for final approval. Once the request has been approved by the Board of Park Commissioners, the applicant will be notified and the tree will be purchased and planted, during an appropriate season, with an accompanying installation ceremony.

For any questions on the Celebrating a Life: Memorial Tree Program, call (860)584-6160 or e-mail parksandrecreation@bristolct.gov.