Obituary: Bilie-Jean Daigle, 43

Bilie-Jean Daigle, 43, of Bristol passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019.

She was born in Hartford, CT on December 4, 1975 and grew up in northern Maine. Bilie-Jean was the Director of Residential Services for Bristol ARC.

Bilie-Jean is survived by her parents, Rosaire and Lila (Christensen) Daigle of Winterville, ME; her daughters Corey and Tina Zemke of Meriden; her granddaughter Bella Checa; her sisters Ivonne and Desirée Daigle both of Bristol; her brothers Justin and Shane Daigle both of Winterville, ME; her cancer sisters, especially Marty and Micaela, all of her “guys” and the rest of her BARC family. Her pets, Toby, Sasha, To-do and MJ, were a big part of her life.

She was predeceased by her brother Peter Daigle.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 2 PM until 5 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9AM from O’Brien Funeral Home to St. Matthew Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Bristol Adult Resource Center, PO Box 726,

Bristol, CT 06011-0726 or to Sisters Against Rare Cervical Cancers https://www.rarecervicalcancers.org/

