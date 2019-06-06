Obituary: Ernest H. Bleau, 97

Ernest H. Bleau, 97, of Bristol, beloved husband of Harriet (Finan) Bleau, died on Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Ernie was born in Bristol on June 29, 1921 and was a son of the late Joseph and Eva (Choiniere) Bleau. A lifelong Bristol resident, Ernie was a World War II veteran. He was a Technical Sergeant in the United States Army serving in the Pacific. He worked for O-Z/Gedney before retiring. He was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. In addition to his wife of 65 years, Ernie is survived by a sister: Verna Bleau of Bristol; sister-in-law: Joan Bleau of Bristol; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers: Roger and Paul Bleau, and two sisters: Noella Touzin and Pearl Bleau. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (June 8, 2019) at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Harriet will receive friends at the church on Saturday at 10 AM. Funk Funeral Home 35, Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit Ernie’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

