Obituary: Ethel (Silva) Conners, 85

Ethel (Silva) Conners, 85, of Bristol, widow of Walter L. Conners, died on Tuesday (May 28, 2019) at home. Ethel was born in Manset, ME on May 7, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Manuel Silva, Sr. and Nettie (Norwood) Silva. Raised in Maine, she settled in Bristol in 1959. She was an avid reader, gardener, and she loved Neil Diamond. Ethel is survived by three daughters: Belinda Jacob and husband, Ron, of Savannah, GA, Susan Vingris, and her late husband, Peter, of Titusville, FL, and Christina Wilson and husband, Kevin Wilson, Sr. of Enfield; a brother: Manuel Silva, Jr. of Bass Harbor, ME; five grandchildren: Stephanie Carr and husband, Jason, Dalton “DJ”, Savannah, Renee, and Kevin Wilson, Jr.; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday (June 3, 2019) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday prior to the service between 10 and 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256. Please visit Ethel’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

