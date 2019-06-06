Obituary: Rose A. Murphy, 74

Rose A. Murphy, 74, of Bristol, widow of Francis A. Murphy, died on Tuesday (June 4, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Rose was born in Opelika, AL on December 25, 1944 and was a daughter of the late Louis and Alice Sanders. Raised in Opelika, she also formerly lived in Georgia, Florida, and Norwich, CT before moving to Bristol in 2010. While in Norwich, she tended bar at the Polish Club. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was an avid bingo player at the Bristol Polish Club. Rose is survived by three sons: Paul Sanders and wife, Nina, of Illinois, Chris Rodgers and wife, Penny, of Lakeland, FL, and Michael Rodgers of Bristol; eight grandchildren: six great-grandchildren, aunt, Lorraine Sanders of Panama City Beach, FL; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Carolyn Glassner, and her brother Terry Sanders. A visitation will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Sunday (June 9, 2019) between 1 and 3 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit Rose’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

