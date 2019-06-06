Obituary: Wallace H. Short, 90

Wallace H. Short, 90, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of the late AnnMarie H. Short. He was born on July 9, 1928 in Pittsfield, ME, son of the late William J. and Allie (Nickerson) Short.

After serving our country in the Marines Corps, Wallace enjoyed bartending at the Sonesta in Hartford where he retired from. He enjoyed gardening, sitting on the porch, enjoyed the summer time and loved spending time with his family.

Wallace is survived by his daughter Lisa Meccariello and her husband Peter of Bristol; sons William Short and his wife Beth of Clinton, James Short and his wife Jane of Bristol; Grandchildren Jesse Short and her husband James of Cheshire, James and Michael Short of Clinton, Allison Piantek and her husband Jeremy of Plainville, Dylan Short of North Carolina, Gavin Short of South Carolina, Nolan Short of Bristol, MaryMargaret Meccariello of Bristol, Jeremy Meccariello and and his fiancee Stephine Michaud of Bristol; Great-grandchildren Cole Berube Short, Jonah Piantek and Layton Piantek all of Plainville; brother Philip Short and his wife Sally of TX; sister Mavis Short and her husband Daniel of FL. He is predeceased by his brother Donald Short and Rod Short and sister Jean Smith.

Much love to his niece Debbie Halle and her husband Marty for all the time they spent with him. A special thanks to Bristol Hospice, especially Sarah for all their care and support during this time.

Services for Wallace will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Wallace’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .

