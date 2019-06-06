Youths receive awards at dinner

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center held the annual Youth Recognition Awards Dinner May 22.

President and CEO of the BBGC, Michael Suchopar, said the Recognition Dinner is the “biggest youth centered event that we have in the club.”

“It’s where we really acknowledge the incredible achievements that kids have had up until this point, that’s what we recognize,” said Suchopar at the event held at the West Street facility. “I think one thing that we have to recognize, too, is not just what they’ve accomplished but recognizing what their potential is, because it’s a great thing to celebrate what they’ve done, but in some ways what they’ve done just sets the platform for what they possibly can do.”

Keynote speaker, Eric Shandroff of the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, N.J., in his remarks, said that “it’s not when you finish, it’s that you finish.”

Resilience is equitable to persistence, and that is what Shandroff said he tries to teach New Jersey youth through the Hip Hop Institute – a program sponsored by Lakehouse Recording Studios in conjunction with the Asbury Park, New Jersey, Boys and Girls Club.

Resilience and persistence were certainly the theme of the night, as awards for academic achievement, career development, character development, healthy lifestyle choices, and athletic excellence were awarded to youth throughout the Bristol Boys and Girls Club network.

The Rex Hamilton Sportsmanship Award was presented to Sparks Dominguez. The Volunteer Award was presented to Deedee Durham.

Receiving the Academic Success award were: Agnerick Coreano, Amelia McElwee, Kaelyn Bechard, Kyle Romann, Emmie Lessard, Victoria Turetska, Nicholas Wilkins, Ella Nagle, Allison Craig, Tiana Rodriguez, and Jonathan Telemin.

The Career Development award was presented to Ethan Dorbuck, and the Fine Arts award was presented to Linda Guerrero.

Taking home the Character and Citizenship award were: Jonathan Roscoe, Ian Neill, Meredith Creamer, Jaylah Rivera, Helen Nguyen, Leah Smolski, Paige Memmott, Andrea Camerl, Isabella Rodas, Brittany M. Cantres-Cruz, and Gabriella Castillo.

The Healthy Lifestyles award was presented to: Christian Boebel Jr., Christian Ferraro, Olivia Louis, Jacob Slodzinski, Haylee Harrison, Daneila Chavez, Duncan Rutsch, Rihanna Marciano, Lincoln Bashaw, and Noah Cardona.

Receiving athletic awards were Nala Jones (Gymnastics Most Determined), Payton Parker (Gymnastics Most Improved), and Julianna Scott (Most Valuable Gymnast).

The fourth grade Most Outstanding Player was awarded to green team member Jacob Huckaby, and blue team member Drew Martineau. The fifth grade Boys Basketball Most Outstanding Player went to Kaden Paghense, and the fifth grade Girls Basketball Most Outstanding Player went to Sadie Greaves.

Sixth grade blue team’s Most Outstanding Player was Carmelo Thompson, and sixth grade green team’s Most Outstanding Player was Jake DeVeau. Sixth grade girls basketball Most Outstanding Player was Leah Roy.

The seventh grade blue team’s Most Outstanding Player was Brayden Dauphinais, seventh grade green team’s Most Outstanding Player was Presron Guarda, and the seventh grade girls basketball Most Outstanding Player was Brooke Watson. Eighth grade girls basketball Most Outstanding Player was Sophia Torreso, and the eighth grade boys basketball Most Outstanding Player was Treshawn Blair. The Junior Gladiator Most Outstanding Wrestler was presented to Liam Corbin, and the Senior Gladiator Most Outstanding Wrestler was Landon Dionne.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.