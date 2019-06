City salutes those who will serve

The Bristol Veterans Council held its 9th Annual Salute Dinner for Enlistees last Saturday at Nuchie’s. 2019 Honorees include (not all pictured): Army- Hannah Duffany, Erik Elis, Cody Rayond Lozier, Jason Mills, Chad Varkal, and Connor Feeney-Wallace; Navy- Donovan Carey and Evan Day; National Guard- Owen Calverley, Devonte Elliot, Hunter Holley, and Marco Pereira; Marines- Kevin Coleman, Aaron Goldberg, Jared Greger, Nick LaChance, Sam Lavoie, Christopher Noheimer, Joshua Perezochoa, Cody Plourde, Kenneth Richardson, Tanner Tefoe, Benjamin Wadowski, and Xavior Yeakley; Air Force- Shawn Borysewicz, Derick Mensah, and Jake Sassu.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI