Commissioner delivers message

On Thursday, May 30, David Lehman, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Community Development, addressed a group of Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce members, during a breakfast meeting hosted by Bauer Inc., 175 Century Dr. Lehman, three months into the job, said that his goal is to have more effective marketing, in order to ‘stop some out-migration’ of companies and citizens, and, to have a more active interaction with the business community. Lehman said that his office will be working closely with the Connecticut Economic Resource Center to better promote business retention and recruitment efforts. As he meets with state businesses, Lehman said he and his office will continue to work on the three T’s: ‘taxes, talent, and transportation. From the left, Cindy Bombard, president of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce; David Lehman, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic Community Development; and John Lodovico, co-chair of the Chamber Economic Development Committee.

Photo by TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER