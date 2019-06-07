Recycling, composting workshops offered by city

The Bristol Department of Public Works will host educational information sessions in June, where residents can learn about recycling and composting.

In an effort to reduce waste at the transfer station, and due to the increasing costs, the BPW will host “Recycling 101,” a workshop that will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 27.

Sherill Baldwin from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will be presenting attendees with an update on what does and does not go into blue recycling bins.

With the recent success of the composting workshop, Alastair Ong of UCONN Extension Master Garden Center will make a return appearance for the workshop on worm composting bins.

“If you’re just starting out as a worm farmer, this the workshop for you,” said public works analyst, Lindsay Rivers in a city press release.

To reserve a seat, contact the Department of Public Works by calling (860) 584-6125. Space is limited.