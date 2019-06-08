At the hop with local seniors

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The United Way of West Central Connecticut Youth Board hosted a senior citizen prom at the Bristol Senior Center on Thursday, May 16 that took the guests back to the 1950.

Approximately 160 area senior citizens attended the prom, where Judy McGuire and Bernie Hughes were selected as queen and king of the prom.

Peggy Mottola, accompanied by Evo Rondini, said that staying young, having fun, being healthy, and seeing “our happy family,” were some of the reasons why she wanted to attend the senior prom.

“I think they [the outfits] are sensational, these people have gone overboard to try to keep the theme going. I mean with those skirts – the poodle skirts, of course, are number one, and people that went overboard,” said Mottola. “And, dressing for a prom isn’t bad either because it is a prom, so you can go with both ways, but everyone looks so good. You know why? They put a lot of effort into it.”

The Fifties, she said, “were so much fun, and carefree, and just loving. It’s nice to recapture that youth.”

The youth board, which organized the event, draws students from the high schools in each of the towns served by the United Way – Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth and Terryville

Samantha Plebanek, a sophomore at Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington, and Jacob Zappone, a junior at Terryville High School, spent a portion of the evening selling tickets for the 50/50 raffle.

Plebanek said she applied for a position on the LSM youth board because she thought it sounded pretty cool, and she soon found out that the experience was a pretty cool one.

“I like having access to help out at a lot of activities, like, I’m here helping out with the senior prom, and then I also got to help out with like filing taxes, that was really fun,” said Plebanek. “I just really wanted to help out in the community because I just like learning how to help out people, and new skills.”

Zappone, who joined the youth board during his freshman year, has enjoyed coming to the senior citizen prom each because he’s danced with the same woman.

“It’s just really fun,” said Zappone. “It makes them really happy to see us here, they enjoy interacting with us, and I enjoy interacting with them.”

During the evening, prom-goers were treated to a chicken cordon bleu dinner, provided by The Pines of Bristol, and live music performed by the Senior 8th Notes.

