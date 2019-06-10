Obituaries: Linda Thomas Smythe

Linda Thomas Smythe passed away on May 19, 2019. She lived most of her life in Bristol, CT. Linda graduated from Bristol Eastern High School and Then Central Connecticut State College. She received a master’s degree in Speech Pathology from Southern Connecticut State College and was ASHA certified to work in all areas of speech therapy. Linda chose to work with children and enjoyed a rewarding career as a speech therapist in the Plainville School System. She was a long-time member of the American Association of University Women and held several offices as a member of the New Britain Branch. Linda was a long-time member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She was a current member of the Bristol Garden Club. Linda supported causes to preserve nature and care for animals. She has been a long-time member of Friends of Hammonasset, and Friends of Sessions Woods. She leaves her husband Douglas M. Smythe; two sisters and their husbands, Pam and John Gambarotta and Sandy and Michael Hamelin; A brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Clara Thomas; a brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Kathy Smythe; four nieces Laura and Anna Hamelin, Julie Aitkin, and Stacie Zimowski; a nephew Bryce Thomas and grandnephew John Zimowski. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 15 at 11am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. Visitation will be from 10-11am at the church. Rev. Joanna Hertzog-Betkoski will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or to the animal charity of the donor’s choice. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

