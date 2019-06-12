Health listings for the June 14 edition

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

SOUTHINGTON

LUNCH AND LEARN: THE IMPORTANCE OF STAYING HYDRATED. Noon to 1 p.m. Nick Arsenault, RN, transitional care nurse at HHC Center for Healthy Aging will lead the discussion. Free lunch. HCC Bradley Campus, 81 Meriden Ave., Southington. Seating limited. Register at (855) 442-4373 (HHC-HERE).

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

DINNER WITH THE DOC: UNDERSTANDING LYMPHEDEMA. 5 to 7 p.m. Patricia Bozeman, APRN, CVN, and Linda Hodgkins, MS OTR/L CLT-LANA, of Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network will lead the discussion. Light complimentary dinner. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Seating limited. Register. (855) 442-4373 (HHC-HERE).

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

NALAXONE (NARCAN) TRAINING. If you or someone you love is interested in being trained to administer Naloxone (also known as Narcan, the opioid reversal drug), send a confidential email to Megan at albanesem@southington.org. or a confidential voicemail at (860) 276-6272. This opportunity is funded through the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Epidemic mini-grant, and the Change the Script campaign.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necewssary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.