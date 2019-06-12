Kids’ listings for the June 14 edition

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

BRISTOL

CAROUSEL T-SHIRT STENCILING. 1 p.m. Bring your children in along with a plain, white cotton t-shirt and discover the folk art of stenciling. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Adults, $8. $5, children 2-14.

TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

BRISTOL

FATHER’S DAY. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The New England Carousel Museum and the Museum of Fire History, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Free admission for fathers. (860) 585-5411, TheCarouselMuseum.org

MONDAY, JUNE 17

BRISTOL

SUMMER READING REGISTRATION BEGINS. Sign up to earn prizes for reading and attending programs. Visit to claim a weekly prize, do a craft, and earn raffle tickets. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

SUMMER READING. All children 0-12 are invited to join “A Universe of Stories.” Pick up a goody bag and start reading. It’s all about space and space travel this summer. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com/children.

HEALTHY SNACKS. 10 a.m. With Miss Katie from Food Explorers. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com/children.

JUNE 17-AUG. 16

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCHES. Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free lunch program is sponsored nationally by U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Bureau of Health and Nutrition Services at the state Department of Education. For children 18 years and younger. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com/children.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

BRISTOL

FAMILY FUN NIGHT-SUMMER READING LAUNCH PARTY. 6:30 p.m. Celebrate the start of the Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program with space-themed games and crafts. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. All ages. (860) 584-7790.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

BRISTOL

ROGER TINCKNELL. 10 a.m. “Under One Sky.” Celebrating diversity with songs for younger children from around the world. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com/children.

JUNE 26-AUG. 14

SOUTHINGTON

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. 6 p.m. (first act) and 7 p.m. (second act). Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. Community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Plantsville. All ages. southington.org/KES.

June

June 26, Steve Taylor; Lefty’s Magic Show

July

July 3, Rich Rothstein; John Banker

July 10, Bryan Lizotte; The Amazing Andy

July 17, Chick Kelman; Dan Stevens

July 24, Bryson Lang & George Saterial (2-hour show)

July 31, Tony Susi; Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

August

Aug. 7, Dancin’ With Hoops; The Amazing Andy

Aug. 14, Rich Rothstein; Miss Ruth & Mr. Jim

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

BRISTOL

FAMILY DAY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cambridge Park, 117 Davis Dr., Bristol.