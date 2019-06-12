Miscellaneous listings for the June 14 edition

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50s, 60s, 70s DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. DJ Tasteful Productions. Dress casual. Door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $20. (860)463-6906.

SOUTHINGTON

DOWNTOWN SOUTHINGTON WALK-THRU. 10 a.m. Join Southington Chamber of Commerce and Southington officials to learn about economic development, planned infrastructure, overall aesthetics and more. Meet at Southington Town Hall, 75 Main St., Southington.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

SOUTHINGTON

SUPER SATURDAY AT SOCCA. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face painting, arts and crafts, sidewalk sale and more. 93 Main St., Southington. Light refreshments served. Free admission.

JUNE 15-AUG. 31

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE THROUGH THE YEARS. Mondays, 9 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Plainville Historical Center, 29 Pierce St, Plainville. Exhibit features maps, photographs, and artifacts from different eras of Plainville’s 150 year history. More info, contact the historical society at (860) 747-6577 or plvhistorical@gmail.com

MONDAY, JUNE 17

BRISTOL

LADIES POWER LUNCH. 12:30 to 2 p.m., Featuring guest speaker and author, Angel Johnstone, owner of Confidence is Catchy. Atria Farmington, 111 Scott Swamp Rd., Farmington. Due to new venue, attendees asked to make an $8 donation, and to pre-register by visiting, mailchi.mp/167cd799480c/lplmonthlymeetingfee?mc_cid=dab05e0574&mc_eid=ba50e28d4b.

CHALK COUTURE. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Make your own chalkboard. Light refreshments. Fun crafts, fellowship. $30. Price includes materials needed and donation to church. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. (860) 584-0529.

BOOKISH BAKE CLUB. 6 p.m. Discuss appetizers. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Register. (860) 584-7790.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

PLAINVILLE

MGM CASINO BUS TRIP. 9 a.m. departure from OLM parking lot, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. 3 p.m. return. Cost is $25 includes promotional package for food and gambling. (860)747-1732.

SOUTHINGTON

BREAD FOR LIFE GOLF TOURNAMENT. Check in at 8:30 a.m. Support of BFL’s children’s summer lunch program. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. (860) 276-8389.

JUNE 18, 20

OTHER

2-DAY CJK FOUNDATION YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID TRAINING. 4:30 to 9 p.m. Public education program on unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems. Cheshire Lutheran Church, 600 West Main St., Cheshire. Register. eventbrite.com event #61327248451.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

SOUTHINGTON

VILLAGE OF PLANTSVILLE WALK-THRU. 10 a.m. Join Southington Chamber of Commerce and Southington town officials and learn about economic development, planned infrastructure, overall aesthetics and more. Meet in front of the gazebo on Plantsville green.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

BRISTOL

NEW ENGLAND CAROUSEL MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE. 5 to 7 p.m. 5 p.m. wine and cheese. 6 p.m. tour by executive director Morgan Urgo. Free but registration needed. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN CLASS OF 1967 REUNION. Noon to 5 p.m. Hot buffet, DJ, dancing, games and 50/50 auction. BYOB. VFW Pavilion, 41 Veterans Dr., New Britain. $20. Checks payable to NBHS Class of 1967 c/o Karen Ortola, 20 Bayview Rd, Niantic CT 06357.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

PLAINVILLE

“BRAKE THE CYCLE OF POVERTY” PRESENTATION. 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Center, Rm. 106, 19 South Canal St. Will include information about extent of poverty nationally and locally, causes of poverty, and what to do to decrease poverty. Free admission.

JUNE 26-AUG. 14

SOUTHINGTON

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. 6 p.m. (first act) and 7 p.m. (second act) at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. All ages welcome. More at southington.org/KES.

June

June 26, Steve Taylor; Lefty’s Magic Show

July

July 3, Rich Rothstein; John Banker

July 10, Bryan Lizotte; The Amazing Andy

July 17, Chick Kelman; Dan Stevens

July 24, Bryson Lang & George Saterial (2-hour show)

July 31, Tony Susi; Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

August

Aug. 7, Dancin’ With Hoops; The Amazing Andy

Aug. 14, Rich Rothstein; Miss Ruth & Mr. Jim

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

BRISTOL

BRISTOL LIONS CLUB FRED SOLIANI SMOKE N’BEER SHOOTOUT. 2:30 p.m., shotgun. Nine holes of golf with cart, free range balls, beer tasting by Firefly, cigars, dinner, raffles. Pequabuck Golf Club, 56 School St., Pequabuck. $85 per person, scramble format. Sponsors needed. Register. wwwaseleski@centuryspringmfg.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1989 30TH REUNION. 7 p.m. Marilyn’s Restaurant, 388 Broad St., Forestville. Bchs8989@yahoo.com

NOW thru OCT. 26

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON DRIVE-IN. Saturdays through Oct. 26, 6 p.m. gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($12 per carload). Non-resident carloads coast $18. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. Food and ice cream trucks are on site. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

June

June 15, “Back to the Future” (United Way)

June 22, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (SFD Co. 1 & 2)

June 29, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (Kiwanis)

July

July 6, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (American Legion Aux.)

July 13, “Up” (Sorelle d’Italia)

July 20, “Weekend at Bernie’s” (Southington Rotary)

August

Aug. 3, “Ice Age” (Mill Foundation)

Aug. 10, “Lady and the Tramp” (Southington Valley Midget Football)

Aug. 17, “Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope” (Southington Travel Football)

Aug. 24, “Tangled” (STEPS)

Aug. 31, “Ferdinand” (Southington Land Trust)

September

Sept. 7, “Captain Marvel” (Bread for Life)

October

Oct. 26, “Halloween Festival” (Lions Club/SoCCA)

JULY 1-31

PLAINVILLE

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASSES. Mondays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plainville Community Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal St., Plainville. Free. Register. (860) 793-3209.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

BRISTOL

BOSTON POPS AT TANGLEWOOD IN THE BERKSHIRES BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. $144. Deadline is June 16. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

BRISTOL

COINS AND CLAWS. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. $77. Deadline is June 20. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1989 REUNION. 7 p.m. Marilyn’s Restaurant, 388 Broad St., Bristol. Bchs8989@yahoo.com

MONDAY, JULY 15

BRISTOL

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB GOLF OUTING. Lunch served at 11 a.m., golf tees off at 12:30 p.m. Dinner to follow at 5 p.m. Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd., Bristol

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

BRISTOL

CT SUN VS. NY LIBERTY BASKETBALL AT MOHEGAN SUN. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $57, includes food voucher and casino bonus. Deadline is July 3. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

BRISTOL

ESSEX DINNER TRAIN AND RIVERBOAT. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $97, includes beef or chicken dinner entree. Deadline is July 5. (860) 585-1020.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

BRISTOL

MUSIC ON THE FARM AT INDIAN ROCK. 1 to 6 p.m. Live musical acts. Beer from Firefly Hollow Brewing will be available, and food and wine items will be available for purchase. Event is rain or shine. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-1234. www.elcct.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

BRISTOL

SARATOGA HORSE RACING BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch is on your own. Cost is $77, includes grandstand admission and reserved seating. Deadline is July 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

BRISTOL

BLOCK ISLAND BUS-FERRY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $137. Bus to Point Judith, R.I. and ferry to Block Island. Deadline is July 25. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

OTHER

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979 REUNION. 6 to 11 p.m. Westbrook Elks Lodge, 142 Seaside Ave, Westbrook. Cost is $45 ($50 after June 24). 40yrSHS79@gmail.com or tickets at payit2.com/event/104281

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

BRISTOL

WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $111. Deadline is Aug. 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

BRISTOL

SEPT. 11 MEMORIAL & MUSEUM IN NYC TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch included. Cost is $119. Deadline is Aug. 15. (860) 585-1020.

BRISTOL

UNITED WAY OF WEST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd. $225 per golfer includes lunch, snacks on the course, dinner, and awards. Sponsorships and tee box signs available, contact Judi Ann Lausier, jalausier@uwwcct.org.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. 138th reunion dinner. Speakers, many of whom are public officials, put aside political difference to celebrate the club. Noon, social hour with beer and wine cash bar. Ride carousel noon to 1 p.m. Dinner to follow, politicos will be guest speakers. Fundraiser for New England Carousel Museum. Lake Compounce, 185 Enterprise Dr., Bristol. $55. Tickets available at New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org/crocodileclub. (860) 585-5411.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 38TH ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. 11 a.m., to 8 p.m. Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. (860) 747-6867, info@plainvillechamber.com. www.plainvillechamber.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

BRISTOL

BIG E TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $55. Deadline Aug. 28. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

BRISTOL

NYC BROADWAY SHOW TRIP. Lunch included. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $249. Deadline Sept. 4. (860) 585-1020.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30 to OCT. 6

BRISTOL

NEW ENGLAND TOUR WITH TRAINS ACROSS MA, NH, VT AND ME. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $2,319. Deadline Sept. 2. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE IN BRATTLEBORO TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $119. Deadline Sept. 19. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

BRISTOL

THOMASTON, CT TRAIN RIDE TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $109. Deadline Sept., 24. (860) 585-1020,

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 REUNION. Noon to 4 p.m. Manor Inn Restaurant, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale. Contact: Pat Tarfano at (860) 628-0069 or patpye1041@gmail.com

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

BRISTOL

OCTOBERFEST AT THE LOG CABIN IN HOLYOKE, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $106. Deadline Oct. 1. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

BRISTOL

A SPELLBINDING DAY IN SALEM, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $128. Deadline Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

BRISTOL

UNITED WAY OF WEST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT WINE TASTING. Sample wines, beers, and spirits from various distributors just in time for pre-holiday ordering. Food stations, music, and raffles available. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. (860)582-9559.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO GLEN CAMPBELL AND JOHN DENVER IN NEW JERSEY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $115. Deadline Oct. 17. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

‘AN AMERICAN IN PARIS’ AT WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER, NY. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $110. Deadline Oct. 24. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2009 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. Hawks Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP by Nov. 22 at shsclassof09.ezevent.com

NOW thru JUNE 29

SOUTHINGTON

DONALD LEGER OF SOUTHINGTON ART EXHIBIT. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 43 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. SouthingtonArtsandCrafts.com, SouthingtonOrchard.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following Saturdays, weather-permitting: June 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sept. 7, 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 7, 21. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581