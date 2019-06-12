Music listings for the June 14 edition

BRISTOL
DARIK AND THE FUNBAGS. Shea’s American Grill, 103 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester.
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
SOUTHINGTON
FIELD OF BIRDS. 7 to 9:30 p.m. American folk, soul, funk, blues and more. Admission $10. SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington.
ONGOING
PLAINVILLE
NORTON PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Norton Park in Plainville. Free concerts. For more info, visit the recreation department page at plainvillect.com.
June
- June 18, Ken Moore, original American folk rock
- June 25, Simply Swing, 10 piece orchestra
July
- July 2, Last Fair Deal, American roots music
- July 9, Riverboat Ramblers, Dixieland jazz
- July 16, Nzingas Daughters, rhythm and blues
- July 23, Center Stage Jazz
- July 30, Old Tyme Fiddlers
SOUTHINGTON
MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.
June
- June 19, Norm Flash and the Starfires (Rotary Club)
- June 26, What It Is (Southington Police Union – LEAS)
July
- July 3 (No rain date), The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)
- July 10, Long Island Sound Band (Kiwanis Club; Showcase Auto & Recovery)
- July 17, Ball in the House (Tighe & Bond; Two Brothers Ice Cream)
- July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy, UNICO)
- July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)
August
- Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)
- Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)
- Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)
- Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)
September
- Sept. 4, Soul Sound Revue (Ali’s Nursery; TD Bank)
- Sept. 11, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)