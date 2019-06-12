St. Paul’s Dolce gets state golfing title

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

St. Paul Catholic boys golfing standout Mike Dolce put on quite a show at the Division IV State Championship on Monday, June 3 from Tallwood Country Club in Hebron.

And that outstanding performance led Dolce to a state championship.

Carding on 76 on the afternoon, Dolce tied for first place – winning the individual state title in the process.

Dolce ended up trying with Coginchaug’s Tyler Woodward while on a team level, St. Paul Catholic earned eighth place overall with a score of 339 at the Division IV event.

The Falcons shot 51 over par which was 16 strokes behind Division IV team champion Immaculate – posting a 323 to take the title.

Dolce was able to birdie two holes over the back nine to propel himself to the individual championship.

That outstanding 76 score, which was four over par, allowed Dolce to qualify for the State Open event on June 8 from Black Hall Country Club in Old Lyme.

At the 18-hole challenge from Hebron, Dolce hit for a 36 over the first nine holes while carding a 40 on the back nine – totaling a 76 overall.

Also for the Falcons, Ryne Salius finished among the best of the golfers that day and was named to the Division IV All-State team along with Dolce.

At the championships, Salius shot an 83 which tied him for 25th and was good for 11 over par.

Jeremy Rinaldi – who had an eagle on his third hole – nabbed an 89 (50th place, 17 over), Chris Millerick carded a 91 (55th, 19-over) while Jordan Rinaldi rounded out the Falcons’ day by shooting a 94 (63rd, 22 over).

