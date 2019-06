Brittany Damboise, 27, of Terryville, a beloved mother, daughter, and sister was taken too soon but will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Brittany is survived by her daughter Lyric-rose Greger; her mother, Serena Damboise; her dad, Ricky Beaulieu; her father, Dean Thibodeau; her sister Kayla Thibodeau, her brother, Lucas Beaulieu, her sisters, Tiffany Beaulieu and Brianna Beaulieu. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com