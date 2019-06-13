Obituaries: Eleanor G. Ross

Eleanor G. (Lazaroski) Ross, 90, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, widow of Robert D. Ross Sr. passed away Saturday June 8, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. Eleanor was born April 5, 1929 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Bernoski) Lazaroski. She was a communicant of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She loved ceramics, sewing and bingo. She is survived by her daughter, Dale Ross (Robert) of Bristol; her son Robert D. Ross Jr. (Laurie) of Terryville; her sister-in-law, Mariette Lazaroski; her granddaughter, Danielle (Dean) and great grandchildren, Ryan and Abigail. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Richard Lazaroski and son-in-law, Ronald Betterini. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. The family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff at Ingraham Manor & staff of the G Floor at Bristol Hospital.

