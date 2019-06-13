Obituaries: Luci Robbins

Luci (Riley) Robbins, 59, of Terryville, widow of Robert Robbins, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at home.

Luci was born August 11, 1959 in Hartford, CT, daughter of Donald Riley of FL and Jenny (Golab) McLaughlin of FL. Luci loved animals, loved her grandkids and was everyone’s mom.

Besides her parents she is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Ashley Brooks of Thomaston, Tyler and Brenda Brooks of Thomaston, Anthony and Tianie D’Ambrosio of Terryville; her brother, Sean McLaughlin of FL; her sisters, Deb Boissonneault of Bristol, Donna Lapenna of FL; Penny Migryt of FL; her grandchildren Nathanial “Bambino”, Lucas “Sully”, and Peyton “Boo”. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Kathleen and her brother, Michael.

A memorial service will be held 11AM on Saturday June 22, 2019 at the Terryville Congregational Church. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com