Obituary: Mary H. (Majocha) Zarick, 100

Mary H. (Majocha) Zarick, 100, of Bristol, widow of Anthony S. Zarick, Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday (June 8, 2019) at Countryside Manor. Mary was born December 15, 1918 in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Rembis) Majocha. She graduated from New Britain High School and moved to Bristol after she married her husband, Anthony. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and church was very important to her. She was previously in a bible study group and never missed saying grace at her family dinners. Mary was a great Mother and her family meant everything to her. She also enjoyed duckpin bowling, vacations in Vermont, sewing and was an avid cook. Mary is survived by her two sons: James Zarick and his wife Wendy, Anthony Zarick Jr. and his wife Sandra, both of Bristol; her daughter: Janet Weingart and her husband Donald of Bristol; her six grandchildren: James Jr., Karen, Donna, Fred, Anthony, Ryan; four great grandchildren: Amber, Adam, Joseph, Sofia; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend: Connie Ferriera. In addition to her husband of 60 years and her parents, Mary is predeceased by her brother: Mickey Majocha; and her granddaughter: Amy Zarick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Wednesday between 9 and 10 AM. Please visit Mary’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

