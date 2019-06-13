Obituary: Vittorio ‘Victor’ Orefice, 83

Vittorio “Victor” Orefice, 83, of Bristol, widower of Pasqualina “Patty” (Ferraro) Orefice, died on Friday, June 7, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, surrounded by his family. Born in Faicchio, Province of Benevento, on April 17, 1936, he was the youngest of six children of the late Marcello & Luisa (Cestare) Orefice. He immigrated to Bristol, CT with his mother and sister Maria in 1955. He met the love of his life Patty, while attending night school at Memorial Boulevard School. They were married on November 27, 1958 at St. Anthony Church and were parishioners of St. Anthony’s since. They had two daughters, Luisa & Angelina, that they were very proud of and they were lifelong Bristol residents. Victor was a very hard worker and put himself through trade school to become a Master Plumber. He worked for Shaffer Plumbing for over 25 years and then the City of Bristol before retiring. He and Patty loved to travel and took many wonderful trips with friends and family to Myrtle Beach, Newport, New Hampshire, Maine, Las Vegas, Lake George, Tennessee to name a few. He was so very proud that in 1975 he was able to take his family, mother & sister to Italy for one month to visit family and visit St. Peter’s in Rome for the Holy Year event. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Giants fan, he loved to play golf, and was very proud to talk about his two Hole-in-Ones. He was also very proud of becoming an American citizen and of his Italian heritage and would watch the World Cup every year. Victor is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Luisa & Gary Gladu of Bristol, and Angie & Gregg Karal of Plainville and his two beloved grandsons, Jarred & Alec Karal of Plainville; he was extremely proud that Jarred is a nursing student at UCONN and will graduate next year and that Alec has been accepted to Purdue University and will begin his college journey. He is also survived by his sister in law & brother in law, Virginia & Fredinando Sesto of Bristol and several nieces and nephews and their families: Maria Gates of Chaplin, CT, Angie & Mike Strid of Bristol, CT, Frank & Nancy Sesto of Bristol, CT, Vincent & Maria Sesto of Del Ray Beach, FL., Susanna Sesto of Bristol, CT and Fredinando & Florence Sesto of Canton, CT. Great nieces and nephews: Marc Gates, Jaimie Gates, Blake & Jennifer Chaffins and their son Calvin, Christina Strid & Matt, Joseph Strid, Carmine Sesto & fiancé Noelle, Gianna Sesto, Lea Kulak and her son Christopher, Frank Kulak, Lisa Branca-Jefferson and her children Alanna, Alessandra, and JJ, Tim & Marissa DeAngelis, Michael & Liz Sesto along with extended family and many close friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday between 9:30 AM and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint Francis Hospital Congestive Heart Failure Unit. A special thank you to his doctors & nurses at Saint Francis Hospital and to MasonicCare for their continued and compassionate care. Please visit Vic’s memorial web-site and www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

