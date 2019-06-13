Ramirez shines at New Englands

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – The 74th Annual New England Interscholastic Track and Field Championships from Saco, Maine on June 8 was another chance for Bristol Central junior Jose Ramirez to shine.

And the speedster did not disappoint in the 800 meter event.

Ramirez placed sixth overall with a finish of 1:56.07 from the championship meet held at the Thornton Academy.

“He ran an extremely gritty race out of the second fastest heat to place sixth,” said Bristol Central coach Tamara Stafford-Kirk.

That sixth place finish propelled Ramirez to All-New England status.

And once again, because of his outstanding time, the postseason continues for the talented junior.

Next up the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships from Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina from June 13 through June 16.

And at the 29th edition of the NBNO, Ramirez will be joined by several familiar faces.

Ramirez will run the open 800 on Sunday and will join his teammates on two relays teams.

The 4×800 team of Devin Flores, Pacifico Flores, Austin Freve and Ramirez will compete on Friday, June 14 and then, Ramirez turns his attention to the championship 1600 medley (200-200-400-800) relay on Saturday, June 15.

Ramirez, Ramon Ambert, David Bowes and Adam Jones will step up to the huge challenge of the 1600 medley.

“The Bristol Central boys have a had a great season and are looking forward to capping it off against the toughest competition in the country,” said Stafford-Kirk. “The Nationals event is considered after the high school season so although they always run to represent Bristol Central, the boys families are sponsoring the trip and going above and beyond to give them this experience.”