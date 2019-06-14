Obituary: Elaine (Tolarsky) Dyke, 78

Elaine (Tolarsky) Dyke, 78, of Bristol, widow of Theodore Dyke, died on Sunday (June 9, 2019) at Ingraham Manor. Elaine was born in New Britain on December 24, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Stanley and Lottie (Filanowicz) Tolarsky.

A longtime New Britain resident, she moved to Bristol in 1980 and was retired from KIP, Inc. in Farmington where she worked third shift. She enjoyed scratch tickets, music, movies, conversations around the table and was an avid fan of General Hospital.

Most of all, she loved her family and is survived by a daughter: Deborah Dyke of Bristol; a sister: Nancy Solomon of Bristol; three grandchildren: Jason Madeley, Justina Gendron, Shawna Dyke; three great-grandchildren: Alex, Hailey, Gared Gendron; four great-great grandchildren: Cataleya Vazquez, Alayna Hansen, Evelyn Lambert, and William Rivers; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four children: Elaine Seneschal, John Dyke, and infants Theodore and Donna Dyke.

Services are private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Elaine’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com