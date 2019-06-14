Obituary: Fleurette Ann Fradette Shingler, 89

Fleurette Ann Fradette Shingler, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Theodore Shingler who passed in 1982. Fleurette was born on September 26, 1929 to Joseph and Angelina (Fillion) Fradette. She was the youngest of 12 children along with her twin sister Jeannine Quick. Both sisters attended St. Joseph College to obtain teaching degrees. Fleurette went on to get her masters in secondary education, majoring in language and was fluent in both French and Spanish. She married her husband in 1958. She enjoyed her years at Bristol Eastern High School with annual trips to Spain and France with her students. Although she did not have children, she had a love and true concern for her students in and out of the classroom. She enjoyed sharing the trials and tribulations of her students’ lives. Fleurette also took an active interest in the lives of her family, including sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and grand nieces and nephews. Always happy to give a personal grammar lesson when needed. She had special friends she traveled with annually and cherished their company. She truly enjoyed cooking, shopping and getting out to enjoy conversations with the people around her. We will all miss her talks, her advice, and our personal family language consultant. Fleurette is survived by her twin sister Jeannine Quick and was predeceased by her brothers, Anatole, Patrick, Ronaldo (Rusty) Fradette and her sisters, Noeila Ouimet, Clara Baillargeon, Rita Burke, Irena Carucci, Marie Fournier, Bernadette Meusel and Rachael Fradette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave. Donations may be made to the Barnes Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Bristol. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is handling the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Fleurette’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

