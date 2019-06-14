Obituary: Stanley S. Winiarski, 81

Stanley S. Winiarski, 81, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 59 years, Evelyn (Boroniec) Winiarski.

Stanley was born on June 27, 1937 in Clinton, MA, son of the late Steven and Sophie (Marcinczyk) Winiarski. After serving our country in the United States Marine Corps, Stanley became a programmer at Pratt & Whitney where he worked for over 30 years. He finished college later in his career, earning his bachelor’s degree at Central Connecticut State University. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, taking memorable vacations to Hawaii, Alaska, Las Vegas, Florida and Italy.

He was a devoted father, grandfather, and most of all an incredible husband. Stanley and Evelyn’s love for each other was pure and enduring. Anyone who met them could see how much they were in love. He loved her until the end and was heartbroken when she passed away in February, 2018.

Stanley will be remembered for his example of faith, love, generosity, and profound sense of family, and will truly be missed.

He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, David Winiarski and Bev Fulbright of Tennessee, Robert and Deborah Winiarski of Bristol, Richard and Katrina Winiarski of Connecticut and Thomas and Michele Winiarski of Bristol; grandchildren Benjamin, Joshua, Alysha, Jonathan, Kaz, Leah, Luke, Lyle and Lucy; brother Benedict Winiarski and his wife Marilyn of Simsbury; sister Sophia “Joy” Winiarski and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Evelyn, he was predeceased by his infant son Roger and sister Barbara Zink.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 between 8:30 and 10:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol followed by a procession to St. Gregory the Great Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. A Committal service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit Stanley’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.